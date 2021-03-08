Ħamrun football club insists supporters who breached COVID rules were a minority

People have taken the occasion to put the club in a bad light, Ħamrun Spartans FC have said reacting to reports on celebrations on Saturday.

BOV Premier League leaders Ħamrun faced Paola team Hibernians FC in a top of the table clash, which saw the Spartans clinch a 1-0 victory thanks to a penalty by January signing Seidou Doumbia.

The win puts Ħamrun five points over second place Hibs, inching them closer to winning the league.

Following the win, a number of supporters were photographed and filmed breaking COVID-19 regulation while celebrating the win.

In a statement on Monday, the club said it had not organised any celebrations, insisting it was only a small group of people who broke the regulation.

“The absolute majority of supporters used safe ways to celebrate, including car-cades, where everyone remained in their car,” it said.

It said that the three bars operated by the club – Strada Rjali, Victor Tedesco Stadium and Nursery Bar – have all been closed down in line with health authorities’ regulation.

The club also insisted that people used the occasion to shed a bad light on the club and the locality.

The statement also called on the club’s supporters to keep their emotions in check, stating that despite the club leading the league table, there are still 21 points to be won, and “everything can happen”.

“Ħamrun needs to keep winning both in the pitch and outside it. In this case we need to continue observing regulation and help the club by not going against the health directives,” it said.

The club called on supporters to abide by health regulation.

This is the third time Ħamrun Spartans supporters were filmed breaking COVID-19 regulation, with newly elected club President and developer Joseph Portelli filmed celebrating with supporters following a win against Birkirkara FC in February.

In January, following a 3-0 win over bitter rivals Valletta FC, Ħamrun supporters were spotted celebrating en masse despite of COVID regulations advising otherwise.