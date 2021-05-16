Napoli have everything to play for this weekend

Having ensured Serie A football for next year, Fiorentina are hosting Napoli this weekend for their final meaningful home game of the season.

The exciting match will kick off at 11:30am GMT at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze, Italy. The forecast calls for a cold spring morning, with rain for several days ahead of kickoff and continuing throughout. Though the wet pitch could impede the visitors’ passing game a touch, it probably won’t make too much of a difference anyway.

With just two games left, Fiorentina can officially start planning for Serie A in 2021/22 as with the finale at Crotone, the Viola could have some say over who ends up in the Champions League.

Giuseppe Lachini will be without Dragowski and Valero, though Martinez Quarta and Ribery may feature. What matters more for Fiorentina in this case is not the line up but rather, the attitude and mentality with which they enter the pitch, as they may end up with a repeat of the reverse fixture, against the Isolani. A great amount with depend on whether Ribery starts as Napoli play a high line with attacking fullbacks and also have fast-footed centrebacks. The Partenopei have the third best goals record in Serie A. Do Napoli have it in them to score the first goal of the match? Odds currently stand at 1.47 for them to score first and 2.95 for Fiorentina to score first. If you truly believe that both teams are likely to score, odds stand at 1.70 for both and 2.17 for NG.

On Napoli’s side, despite some close shaves earlier this year, they may well end up in the Champions League, especially after their impressive second half of the season. They have gone seven straight without defeat and scored 20 and conceded six, during that time. They’re a point ahead of Juventus for the final spot and just two behind Atalanta and AC Milan.

In truth, Napoli have absolutely everything to play for. Gennaro Gattuso will have to make so without Maksimovic and Lobotka though he will likely send out his usual 4-2-3-1 predicated on the quick, vertical passing, which has been the teams’ go-to since the days of Sarri.

