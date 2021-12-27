Youth football post-Christmas return delayed by two weeks because of COVID

Resumption of all youth football after the Christmas break will be delayed by two weeks because of rising COVID-19 cases, the Malta Football Association said.

The National Youth League, the Women Under 20 League and the Women Under 16 League are now scheduled to commence in the week starting 17 January 2022.

The decision was taken last Friday and communicated today.

“This measure is being taken to protect the health and safety of all the players, technical staff members, club officials, match officials and staff working at the venues,” the MFA said, urging clubs to be prudent and adhere to all regulations. “The MFA will keep monitoring the impact of the pandemic on a daily basis and act in the interests of the clubs and those involved. Our aim is also to safeguard the sustainability and completion of all the competitions.

The MFA urged clubs continuing with training to follow the return to play protocol directives issued by SportMalta and those by the health authorities.

The MFA decision comes on the back of rising COVID-19 cases in the community.