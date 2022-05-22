A tale of two leagues: Serie A and Premier League winners to be crowned on Sunday

Football fans will be spoilt for choice on Sunday evening as the championships for the Italian Serie A and English Premier League will be decided tonight.

In the Premier League, Manchester City is currently ahead of Liverpool by a single point, and will be playing against Aston Villa on their home turf at the Etihad stadium. Both games will kick off at 5pm.

A Manchester City victory will secure the team with their fourth title win in five seasons. If they lose, all eyes will turn to Liverpool as they play their own home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile in Italy, AC Milan leads the Serie A ahead of Inter by two points. They will be playing an away game against Sassuolo, and will only need a draw to hold off Inter from securing the title themselves.

If AC Milan lose, the Scudetto could well fall into the hands of Inter if they win their own home game against Sampdoria.

Some Italian football fans were irritated by the decision to hold the Scudetto deciders at 6pm, an hour after the final Premier League round kicks off, as it would detract global attention from the Serie A.