England and Italy prepare to go head-to-head in UEFA Nations League this Friday

Friday’s match comes hot on the heels of a string of disappointments for The Three Lions, with recent matches including a humiliating 0-4 defeat to Hungary in June, and draws with both Italy and Germany the same month.

Their loss to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final the same month last year, however, is of particular significance for the UK team, casting a shadow over the teams’ meetings to this day.

The match is due to take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, the home of both A.C. Milan and Inter Milan and notable as the largest football stadium in the country.

Despite Italy’s successes against England in recent years, the result of Friday’s match is far from certain, with the Southern European team having only secured victory one time more than the England side so far in this year’s UEFA Nations League. To date, Italy has won one match, lost another and, similarly to England, drawn two.

Meridianbet is currently offering odds of a win for Italy (1) at 2.77, a victory for England (2) at 2.62 and a draw (X) at 3.16. For interested in doubling their chances, these odds stand at 1.48 (1X), 1.34 (12) and 1.44 (X2). Meridianbet is also offering a special promotion of 10% cashback every Monday, up to €100, as well as the option to place a final score bet at any time during the match.

Recently, England team boss Gareth Southgate has faced some scepticism regarding team appointments — in particular his fielding of Jack Grealish, whose performance in the Nations League, despite his popularity with fans, has failed to live up to the hype surrounding his record £100milllion transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City. While Southgate has introduced various new players to the squad for this year’s UEFA Nations League, Italy’s Roberto Mancini has opted to welcome back many familiar faces for this year’s competition.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.