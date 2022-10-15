Manchester City and Liverpool FC to play this Sunday in Premier League

Sunday’s upcoming game is the first time the two clubs have met since their last meeting in July this year, when Liverpool achieved a 3–1 victory over Manchester City to claim the Emirates FA Community Shield. This stands in contrast to the clubs’ performance in this season’s Premier League, however, with Manchester City securing victory in four out of their last five league matches when compared to Liverpool’s two. Manchester’s other match resulted in a draw, while Liverpool lost one and drew another two.

The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, the home of Liverpool FC since the club’s founding and the UK’s seventh largest stadium by seating capacity. This is good news for Liverpool, with the team having not lost a single league match at the stadium throughout the 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20 and 2021–22 seasons.

Despite Liverpool’s relatively slow start to this year’s Premier League, Manchester City will not face an easy match this weekend, with Defender Nathan Aké telling the Manchester Evening News that, “Obviously, it will be a tough place to go. It is never easy to go there...” Nonetheless, there is some speculation in that Liverpool is facing difficulties due to the age of their players, with many of the squad now in their 30s — something commented on recently by veteran player Michael Owen in conversation with the UK’s Daily Mail.

Meridianbet places the odds of a win by Liverpool FC (1) at 3.86, a victory for Manchester City (2) at 1.83 and a draw (X) at 4.06.

This upcoming match is likely to be a hotly contested one, with the two teams’ almost ten-year rivalry dating back to Manchester City’s narrow win against Liverpool in the 2013-14 season of the Premier League. This was followed by further victories for City in 2016 in the Football League Cup, and again in the 2018–19 and 2021–22 Premier Leagues. Liverpool has, however, claimed significant wins against City, most notably in the 2017–18 UEFA Champions League and, over the span of the two clubs’ history, a remarkable 90 times to City’s 48 — something Manchester will not have forgotten.

