Watch the Premier League, play with Meridianbet and win

Popular gaming company Meridianbet has unveiled a new offer that will get both existing players and prospective customers excited.

If you like the idea of receiving free spins, winning some cash and watching the Premier League, then get in on this exciting promotion.

With over 100 players returning from Qatar after competing in the World Cup and now playing in league action, use your knowledge and start placing your bets on whom you think will come out victorious.

All you need to do is sign up and register with Meridianbet, either through their website or mobile application, deposit €10 and place a bet. Additionally, the betting slip must have a minimum of four items with an odd selection of 1.40 or higher. This special promotion will run from 23 December until 1 January, with the winner announced on 2 January. The three prizes up for grabs are;

1st place- €100 + 100 spins

2nd place- €50 + 50 spins

3rd place- €30 + 30 spins

To classify as a winner, you need to obtain the highest odds. If successful, you will have three days to use your spins. The free spins are to be used on the “Book of Eskimo” game.

With 20 matches being played throughout the promotion, you won’t be short on watching exciting or intense content and sports playing. Make sure to sign up and don’t miss out on this exciting offer.

More information as well as terms and conditions can be found at www.meridianbet.com.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number: MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 and terms and conditions apply.