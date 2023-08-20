Spain's 'La Roja' secure historic victory over England in Women's World Cup final

Defying all odds and amidst a backdrop of upheaval, Spain reached the zenith in Sydney on Sunday, as La Roja emerge as victors with a 1-0 triumph over England in the Women's World Cup.

La Roja emerged victorious against the reigning European champions and the favored team, in Sydney Australia, marking the first-ever win for the Spanish women football team.

Olga Carmona’s wonderful 29th-minute strike was the winner, giving Spain space to afford missing a second-half penalty.

Spain became the second country, after Germany, to win both the men’s and women’s World Cups.