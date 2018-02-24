BOV Premier League | Gżira United 0 – Floriana 0

Both sides came into this match knowing that they need to win points if they are to meet their aspirations for this season.

Darren Abdilla made three changes to the team that was held by St Andrews. Justin Haber, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino and Zack Scerri replaced by Anthony Curmi, Sacha Borg and Haruna Zambuk Garba.

Nicolas Chiesa made two changes to the team that defeated Ħamrun Spartans. Jurgen Pisani and Michele Paolucci replaced Dylan Grima and Enzo Ruiz.

Floriana went close after two minutes. Steve Pisani hit a shot from outside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

The greens threatened again on the 15th minute. Following a cross by Pisani, Sebastian Nayar headed the ball slightly over.

The Maroons hit back on the 35th minute. Andrew Cohen fired a low shot from distance that sailed off target.

Ini Etim Akpan denied Cohen from sending Gżira ahead on the 38th minute. The Veteran player saw his shot from a free-kick being saved by Floriana’s goalkeeper.

Floriana created the first chance of the second half on the 57th minute. From a free-kick, Nayar hit a low shot that was easily saved by Justin Haber.

Abdilla’s side replied on the 64th minute. Ndubisi Emmanuel Okoye saw Akpan outside of his place and attempted to place the ball past him; however, his effort went off target.

On the 77th minute, Gżira’s substitute Nikolai Muscat sent a shot from a free-kick that took a deflection off a defender before going out for a corner.

Ten minutes later, Samb went inside the penalty down the right flank and hit a shot that was saved by Akpan.

In the remaining minutes, both sides were reluctant to risk much as the game ended in a draw.

Gżira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Roderick Briffa, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Destin Prince-Loic Mambouana, Kris Thackray, Moises Avila Perez (Haruna Zambuk Garba – 72), Edison David Zarate Bilbao (Nikolai Muscat- 66), Andrew Cohen (Juan Corbolan- 89), Zack Scerri, Amadou Samb, Ndubisi Emmanuel Okoye

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Sebastian Nayar, Enrico Pepe, Steve Pisani, Juninho Cabral, Jurgen Pisani, Michele Paolucci (Dylan Grima – 75), Alex Cini, Arthur Oyama, Mario Fontanella, Emerson Marcellina

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Jurgan Spiteri, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Clayton Pisani

Yellow Cards: Ndubisi Emmanuel Okoye (Gżira), Edison Bilbao Zarate (Gżira), Andrew Cohen (Gżira), Alex Cini (Floriana), Sebastian Nayar (Floriana), Dylan Grima (Floriana)

BOV Player of the Match: Andrew Cohen (Gżira)