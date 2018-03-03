BOV Premier League | Floriana 5 – Mosta 0

Floriana came into this match looking to return to winning ways after securing two draws in their previous fixtures. On the other hand, Mosta were also looking to bounce back from their defeat against Ħamrun Spartans.

The greens started the match as favourites since they need a number of good results if they are to play in a European competition. Mosta’s aspirations are a bit different as they are looking to mathematically secure their Premier League status.

Nicolas Chiesa made two changes in his first eleven. Maurizio Vella and Dylan Grima replaced Sebastian Nayar and Arthur Oyama.

On the other hand, Johann Scicluna decided to make three alterations in his first eleven. Ismael Karba Bangoura, Moussa Soare and Dexter Xuereb were replaced by Ivan Maric, Emmanuel Akwa Agyemeng and Damir Bartulovic.

The first half was quite balanced with both sides threatening each other on a number of occasions.

Floriana went close to open the score after five minutes. Mario Fontanella hit a powerful drive from outside the penalty area that sailed centimetres wide.

Seconds later, Michele Paolucci went through on the left side, but saw his effort being cleared off the line by Tyrone Farrugia.

Mosta replied with a great chance on goal. Akwa Dei Agyement received the ball inside the penalty area and sent a shot that was destined for the net; however, Alex Cini managed to put his body in the way and cleared the danger.

Chiesa’s side had a goal disallowed on the 12th minute. Michele Paolucci fired a low shot that took a deflection off Fontanella and ended up inside the net. Despite this, the second assistant referee ruled out the goal for an offside as he judged the Italian striker to be in an offside position.

Scicluna’s side replied on the 15th minute. Zachary Brincat delivered a cross that was met by Massimo Sammartino whose header was parried by Ini Etim Akpan.

On the 23rd minute, Maurizio Vella of Floriana saw his shot from a free-kick going slightly over.

Mosta hit back on the 27th minute. From a free-kick, Thomas Veronse sent a cross inside the penalty area that was met by Davide Mansi who headed the ball marginally off target.

Floriana forged ahead on the 34th minute. Following a cross by Enrico Pepe, Mansi diverted the ball into his own net.

Mosta tried to make an immediate reaction. In fact, they went close on the 35th minute when Akwa Dei Agyemeng saw his shot from inside the penalty area being saved by Akpan.

Five minutes later, Paolucci sent a cross towards Fontanella who finished over.

Floriana had another chance on goal two minutes from half-time. Steve Pisani hit a low shot from inside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

Akpan was on the alert to deny Mosta from scoring the equalising goal in the additional time given by the referee prior to half-time. Giordano Trovade sent a strong shot from a free-kick that forced a good save from Floriana’s goalkeeper.

The scenario of the match changed during the second half as Floriana took hold of possession and dominated their opponents.

In fact, Floriana doubled their advantage two minutes inside the second half. Farrugia floored Paolucci inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Juninho Cambral made no mistake.

On the 56th minute, Paolucci went through on goal, but found Andreas Vella in his way. Floriana’s players protested for a penalty, but the referee signalled play on.

Floriana kept on insisting and went close again on the hour mark. Fontanella sent a cross towards Paolucci and the latter headed the ball wide.

The greens sealed the issue on the 67th minute. Fontanella sent Paolucci through and the Italian forward went past Vella before placing the ball inside the net.

Floriana scored their fourth goal on the 74th minute. Cabral delivered the ball towards the unmarked Fontanella who finished inside the net without much difficulty.

Fontanella scored again on the 80th minute. The twenty-eight year old striker received a cross from Vella and headed the ball past Mosta's goalkeeper.

In the remaining minutes, Floriana were happy to pass the ball inside their own half, while Mosta prayed for the final whistle.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enrico Pepe, Steve Pisani, Maurizio Vella, Juninho Cabral, Jurgen Pisani, Michele Paolucci (Denilson Borg Castaldi – 79), Alex Cini (Jake Stensen- 83), Dylan Grima, Mario Fontanella, Emerson Marcelina (Bradley Sciberras – 79)

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Ivan Maric, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi (Jan Tanti – 54), Tyrone Farrugia, Emmanuel Akwa Dei Agyemeng (Nicholas Farrugia – 64), Zachary Brincat, Giordano Trovade (Dexter Xuereb – 73)

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

Yellow Cards: Davide Mansi (Mosta), Massimo Sammartino (Mosta)

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Floriana)