[WATCH] The song you’ll hear all summer: Official World Cup anthem released

Are you ready for this Summer’s Fifa World Cup? Sure you are, but are you ready to listen to the same song over and over relentlessly?

Song Music and Fifa this week announced "Live It Up" as the Official Song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The song was released on multiple streaming platforms on today.

World-renowned Grammy Award winning actor, songwriter and rapper Will Smith has teamed up with one of Latin's most iconic names and Latin Grammy Award winner, Nicky Jam, and the rising pop sensation Era Istrefi for the Official FIFA World Cup Song. The record has been produced by songwriter, DJ and Grammy Award winning producer Diplo, commenting: "I've never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe."

The 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia will commence on 14 June and the official song will be performed on 15 July in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to an expected TV audience of more than one billion.

The Official Music Video will be available worldwide on 7 June.

Past anthems include Shakira’s “Waka Waka” and Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life.”

Commenting on the anthem, Will Smith said “"It's an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup," he said.

"This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic."

Istrefi says: "Being part of the Official Song 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ has been an incredible and exciting experience so far. Working alongside the super talents that are Diplo, Will Smith and Nicky Jam, all of whom I have huge admiration for, has been amazing and so much fun! I'm a huge football fan too and I can't wait for the games to begin."