Opposition wants Chris Fearne, Edward Scicluna to resign

It is no longer tenable for Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna to stay on in their positions, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Grech said the prime minister should withdraw his nomination for Chris Fearne to become Malta’s European Commissioner this year.

Moreover, he said Scicluna should resign immediately from his position, both as governor of the Central Bank and from the European Central Bank board.

If the two do not resign, Grech said the prime minister should remove them from their posts.

“The longer you [Abela] hold back from this, with every passing hour, it would mean that you are against Malta, and you are choosing your interests over the public interest.”

Fearne and Scicluna are expected to be charged with defrauding the government through deceit and misappropriation of funds.

They are being charged alongside past and permanent secretaries, lawyers, advisors and former heads of government entities for their involvement in the sale of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Grech said that Ronald Mizzi, the permanent secretary in the Economy Ministry, should also resign since he’s being charged.