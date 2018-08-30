UEFA Futsal Champions League: Valletta secure another convincing win

Kurtaz Kakabadze sent Valletta ahead after just two minutes. Denis Di Maio doubled Valletta’s advantage on the 8th minute. Ninoslav Aleksic added another goal a minute later. Xavier Saliba’s side remained on the offensive and scored two other goals. First it was Camilo Gomez who concluded inside the net on the 27th minute. Minutes later, Aleksic scored Valletta’s fifth goal.

Valletta will now face Veles of Macedonia on Saturday. A win in this match will guarantee their place in the main round.