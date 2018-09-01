UEFA Futsal Champions League: We have to believe that we will go through, insists Xavier Saliba

The Maltese side are coming from two positive results. They secured a 4-2 win over Cosmos of Estonia during the opening match. The following day, Valletta overcame Irish side Futsamba Naas 5-0.

However, as Saliba insisted, this evening’s match against Veles is the decisive match. Veles are sharing the top of the table with Valletta after beating Futsamba Naas 10-3 and Cosmos 4-0. Since Veles have better goal average than the Maltese side, nothing less than a win will satisfy Valletta.

Despite this, the Maltese coach is conscious that although this match is the most difficult one, they have to believe because if they fail this evening, they will still suffer elimination:

“After the draw we knew that the last match was going to be decisive. When I looked at the strength of the other teams from videos I got, we knew that Veles were better than the other two teams. Since we made it so far, we have to believe or else the other two wins will be in vain”.

Saliba continued by stating that this is not impossible as Valletta “possess a competitive squad that is adequate to face Veles”.

The match will be played this evening at the Jane Sandaski Arena in Skopje, kick off at 20:00.