BOV Premier League | Mosta 0 – Hibernians 4

Hibs were hoping to continue building on their good form in order to keep the pace with the top sides. On the other hand, Mosta lost their previous three matches and thus they were looking to get something out of the match.

The Paolites created the first chance of the match on the 13th minute. Joseph Mbong saw space and fired a shot from distance that ended up marginally over.

Taylon Nicolas Marcolino was unlucky not to send Hibernians ahead on the 18th minute. Following a corner, the Brazilian saw his effort being cleared off the line by Tyrone Farrugia.

However, Marcolino still managed to send Hibs ahead on the 21st minute. The forward received the ball from Jurgen Degabriele before going round a defender and placing the ball inside the net.

Mosta replied on the 27th minute. Dexter Xuereb attempted a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed off target.

Hogg was on the alert to deny Mosta a minute later. Zachary Brincat was played through on goal down the left flank and the latter hit a powerful drive that was blocked by the Maltese goalkeeper.

Hibernians went close again on the half hour mark. Following a long ball forward from the back, Marcolino attempted to put the ball behind Andreas Vella, but failed to hit the target.

Stefano Sanderra’s men increased the margin of the score on the 37th minute. Mbong’s cross from the right was met by Tiago Adan Fonseca whose header gave Vella no chance.

During the remaining minutes, Mosta never threatened the opposing goalkeeper as the first half ended up 2-0 in favour of Hibernians.

Mosta made a good start to the second half and had a promising opportunity on the 47th minute. Juri Cisotti passed the ball towards Brincat who finished over from close range.

Enrico Piccioni’s side threatened Hibernians once more on the 55th minute. Brincat went inside the penalty area and hit a low shot that was pushed away by Hogg.

Despite Mosta’s efforts, Hibs made sure of the three points on the 66th minute. Bjorn Kristensen received the ball from Degabriele and fired a thumping shot that went past Vella.

Hibernians lost a golden opportunity to score again on the 87th minute. Degabriele was floored down inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. However, Tiago Adan Fonseca’s shot from the eleven metres mark stamped off the woodwork.

This episode didn’t trouble Hibernians as they still made the score 4-0 on the 90th minute. Substitute Fernando Tenorio Costa’s shot from the edge of the penalty area ended up inside the net.

Following this result, Hibernians are now just two points behind leaders Gżira.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Alessio De Cerchio, Goncalves Maycon Wesley Dos Santos, Renan Abner De Oliveira, Massimo Sammartino, Dexter Xuereb, Tyrone Farrugia, Jurgen Grech, Zachary Brincat, Juri Cisotti, Francesco Mazzavillani

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Rodojevic, Joseph Mbong, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Taylon Nicolas Marcolino, Connor Zammit, Andrei AGius, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referee: Duncan Sultana, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Taylon Nicolas Marcolino (Hibernians)