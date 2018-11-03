BOV Premier League | Pieta` Hotspurs 1 – Gżira United 1

Pieta` forged ahead on the 85th minute. Paul Chimezie went round Anthony Curmi and placed the ball inside the net.

Gżira lost an excellent opportunity to equalise on the 89th minute. Nicky Vella fouled Amadou Samb inside the penalty area and the referee whistled for a penalty. However, Samb’s effort from the eleven metres mark was neutralised by Pieta`s custodian.

Despite this, the Maroons stilled equalised three minutes into the additional time. Jorge Da Silva Pereira’s volley took a deflection off a defender and ended up inside the net.

Pieta’ Hotspurs starting line-up: Nicky Vella, Antonio Orlando Macedo Neto, Ose Tanaka, Christian Grech, Dylan Agius, Neil Pace Cocks, Juan Manuel Artiaga Roa, Jan Busuttil, Ishaya Irimiya Jalo, Paul Chimezie, Gabriel Mensah

Gżira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Fernando Barbosa, Rodolfo Soares, Roderick Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Nicky Muscat, Zachary Scerri, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Haruna Garba, Amadou Samb

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Roderick Briffa (Gżira)