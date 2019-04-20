BOV Premier League | Pieta` Hotspurs 0 – Hamrun Spartans 2

Destined for the First Division, Pieta` were playing for their pride in order to finish a difficult season on a positive note.

This was not the case for Hamrun as they needed points in order to stand a chance of clinching a spot in the Europa League.

Hamrun forged ahead on the 35th minute. Carlos Henneberg drilled a low cross towards Kevin Tulimieri who placed the ball inside the net from an ideal position.

The Spartans sealed the issue on the 76th minute. Karl Micallef’s cross was met by Wilfried Domoraud who slotted the ball inside the net.

Following this result, Pieta` Hotspurs are now relegated as they will return to the First Division after just one season in Malta’s top flight.

Pieta` Hotspurs starting line-up: Jacob St John Chircop, Takaki Ose, Dylan Agius, Paul Chimezie, Jan Busuttil, Gabriel Mensah, Juan Manuel Artiaga, Christian Grech, Uchenna Umeh Calistus, Ishaya Irmiya Jalo, Machedo Neto

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Carlos Henneberg, Wilfried Domoraud, Andre Scicluna, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil, Kevin Tulimieri

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Wilfried Domoraud (Hamrun)