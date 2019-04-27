Sliema finish one point behind Hamrun Spartans

Conscious that they have a glimpse chance of playing in the Europa League, Sliema wanted to win and hope that Hamrun and Balzan will suffer a defeat.

Meanwhile, this was Pieta`s last match in the Premier League as the young side got relegated last week.

Kiliam Amehi put the Wanderers ahead on the 26th minute, while Ignacio Varela doubled Sliema’s advantage on the 62nd minute.

Paul Chimezie pulled one back for Pieta` three minutes later.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Matias Muchardi, Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Ignacio Varela, Ryan Fenech, Nii Nortey Ashong, Michele Sansone, Kilian Amehi, Claudio Pani, Stefano Bianciardi

Pieta` Hotspurs starting line-up: Jacob Chircop St John, Christian Degabriele, Travis Bartolo, Neil Pace Cocks, Dylan Agius, Paul Chimezie, Nicholas Pisani, Juan Manuel Artiaga Roa, Christian Grech, Stefan Radovanovic, Gegi Kekua

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion