BOV Premier League | Gzira Unted 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Gzira United and Sliema Wanderers faced off each other at the National Stadium. Both sides started the match looking for their first win.

The Maroons were coming from two consecutive draws against Hamrun and Santa Lucia. On the other end, Sliema lost against Balzan and Valletta.

Giovanni Tedesco’s men started the match on the offensive and threatened Sliema after just a minute. Gianmarco Conti’s cross was met by Martin Davis whose header ended up slightly high.

Gzira were unlucky not to forge ahead after 13 minutes. From a free-kick, Hamed Kone fired a thumping shot from distance that stamped off the upright.

Three minutes later, Gzira were forced to make an early change. Juan Carlos Corbalan suffered an injury and was replaced by Andrew Cohen.

Sliema hit back on the 19th minute. Stanimir Miloskovic fired a powerful shot that forced an excellent save from Justin Haber.

The Wanderers nearly opened the score on the on the 27th minute. Following a defensive mistake, Jean Paul Farrugia served Sow Seydou and the latter saw his effort being blocked by Haber.

However, Gzira forged ahead a minute later. Jefferson de Assis made space for himself inside the penalty area and drilled a low shot that went inside the bottom corner of the net.

Following the goal, Gzira remained in control as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Maroons.

Gzira made a good start to the second half and went close to score again on the 50th minute. De Assis lobbed the ball in the direction of Martin Davis whose close range shot forced a good save from Jake Galea.

Sliema threatened Gzira on the 62nd minute. Juri Cisotti received the ball inside the penalty area before firing high from a good position.

On the 70th minute, Kone hit a diagonal shot from the edge of the penalty area that was neutralised by Galea.

Cisotti tried his luck for Sliema again on the 82nd minute. The Italian hit a shot from the left that sailed off target.

Haber was on the alert to deny Sliema two minutes from time. Michele Sansone went inside the area and fired a shot from close range that was blocked by the veteran goalkeeper.

However, Sliema’s efforts paid off on the 90th minute. Farrugia’s diagonal shot was parried by Haber. Cisotti took the rebound and placed the ball inside the net.

Following this result, both teams are still looking for their first win. This is Gzira’s third consecutive draw, while Sliema won their first point following two defeats.

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat, Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Juan Carlos Corbalan (Andrew Cohen – 16), Hamed Kone (Sacha Borg-76), Arthur Oyama, Martin Davis, Jefferson De Assis

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone, Antonio Stelitano (Alexander Satariano-81), Kurt Shaw, Mark Scerri, Juri Cisotti, Juan Gill Cruz, Sow Seydou (Jose Cleangelo Pereira-50), Stanimir Miloskovic, Claudio Pani, Jean Paul Farrugia

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson De Assis (Gzira)