BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Hibernians 2

Hibernians started the match as favourites. However, they haven’t yet gained consistency in this campaign. So far, they won two matches, drew one and lost one.

On the other hand, Mosta made a bright start with a good win over Tarxien. Despite this, they only secured a draw against Birkirkara during the following matches since they lost the other two matches against Senglea and Sirens.

The Paolites forged ahead on the 23rd minute. Tomothy Tabone Desira delivered a cross that was met by Terence Groothusen who placed the ball inside the net.

Hibernians doubled their advantage on the 68th minute. Joseph Mbong sent Jake Grech through and the latter advanced inside the penalty area before firing a low shot that gave Vella no chance.

Mosta pulled one back on the 90th minute. Following a corner, Rafael Morisco headed the ball home.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Edin Murga, Akeem Roach, Duane Bonnici, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Momodou Jallow Salieu, Tyrone Farrugia, David Brown, Leonardo Villareal, Matias Muchardi

Hibernians starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Timothy Tabone Desira, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Terence Groothusen, Bjorn Kristensen, Dunstan Vella, Gabi Izquier, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibernians)