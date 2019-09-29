menu

BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Hibernians 2

Hibernians secured their second consecutive win after beating Mosta 2-1.

warren_zammit
29 September 2019, 8:31pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

Hibernians started the match as favourites. However, they haven’t yet gained consistency in this campaign. So far, they won two matches, drew one and lost one.

On the other hand, Mosta made a bright start with a good win over Tarxien. Despite this, they only secured a draw against Birkirkara during the following matches since they lost the other two matches against Senglea and Sirens.

The Paolites forged ahead on the 23rd minute. Tomothy Tabone Desira delivered a cross that was met by Terence Groothusen who placed the ball inside the net.

Hibernians doubled their advantage on the 68th minute. Joseph Mbong sent Jake Grech through and the latter advanced inside the penalty area before firing a low shot that gave Vella no chance.

Mosta pulled one back on the 90th minute. Following a corner, Rafael Morisco headed the ball home.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Edin Murga, Akeem Roach, Duane Bonnici, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Momodou Jallow Salieu, Tyrone Farrugia, David Brown, Leonardo Villareal, Matias Muchardi

Hibernians starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Timothy Tabone Desira, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Terence Groothusen, Bjorn Kristensen, Dunstan Vella, Gabi Izquier, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Hibernians)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Gzira United 2 – Balzan 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Gzira United 2 – Balzan 0
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Hibernians 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Hibernians 2
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Sirens 3 – Santa Lucia 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Sirens 3 – Santa Lucia 1
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 1 – Hamrun Spartans 3
Football

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 1 – Hamrun Spartans 3
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.