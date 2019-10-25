BOV Premier League | Floriana 5 – Senglea 0

Floriana came into this match looking to extend their positive run. However, they had no easy task as they were up against a side who can challenge every team in the Premier League.

Both teams registered a win in their previous encounter. The Greens secured a convincing 4-1 win over Sirens. On the other end, Senglea won 2-0 against Sliema Wanderers.

Floriana forged ahead after just two minutes. Brandon Paiber drilled a low cross that that was met by Kristian Keqi who placed the ball inside the net.

The score became 2-0 on the 7th minute. Matias Garcia received a great cross from Diego Venancio and headed the ball home.

The Greens sealed the issue on the 50th minute. Marcelo Dias handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Keqi stepped up and converted.

Senglea’s game went from bad to worse moments later as Elvis Sakyi was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.

Floriana remained superior and scored again on the 57th minute. Tiago Fonseca fired a low shot that sailed inside the net.

Vincenzo Potenza’s side scored again on the 73rd minute. Following a cross from the left, Senglea’s goalkeeper failed to neutralise. Terence Vella took hold of possession and slotted the ball inside the net.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias (64’ Terence Vella), Brandon Paiber (46’ Augusto Rene Caseres), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia (69’ Clyde Borg), Alex Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Senglea starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Elvis Sakyi, Leighton Grech (46’ Jan Tanti), Manolito Micallef (59’ Andrei Spiteri), Taisei Marukawa, Sean Cipriott, Wilfried Zamble, David Xuereb (72’ Nikola Braunovic), Marcelo Dias.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana)