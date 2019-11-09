BOV Premier League | Gudja United 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 2

The first match at the Centenary Stadium was a direct clash between two teams sitting at the bottom of the table.

Tarxien Rainbows needed a must-win if they are to keep on believing that they can avoid relegation. On the other end, despite still sitting second from last in the table, Gudja came into this match on a high since they won their previous encounter against Birkirkara.

Gudja made a great start to the match as they forged ahead after just thirty seconds. Daniel Zerafa lost possession to Rundell Winchester and the latter went through on goal before drilling a low shot past Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien replied on the 15th minute. Aleksa Andrejic saw his effort from a free-kick going high.

The Rainbows threatened again ten minutes later. Manuel Murillo fired a shot from another free-kick that was saved by Jonathan Debono.

Tarxien equalised from the resulting corner. Andrejic’s cross stunned Debono and ended up inside the net.

Gudja tried to make a reaction and went close on the 36th minute. Gabriel Mensah’s volley from distance sailed marginally off-target.

Miguel Ciantar went close for Tarxien during the additional time prior to half-time. From a free-kick, the substitute sent a shot that went wide.

Tarxien went in front for the first time in the match on the 52nd minute. Andrejic fired a diagonal shot from the edge of the penalty area that gave Debono no chance.

Gudja ended up with ten men on the 64th minute. Miguel Attard was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match following a foul on Andrejic.

However, this episode didn’t affect Mansueto’s side as they kept on pushing forward in order to take points from this match.

Two minutes later, Anderson De Barros of Gudja fired a powerful strike that sailed centimetres wide.

Tarxien could have scored again on the 74th minute. Stiv Shaba played Andrejic through on goal, but the Serbian found Debono in his way.

Glumac’s men payed a price for losing this opportunity as Gudja equalised on the 75th minute. Following a cross from the right by Carlos Santana, Zerafa of Tarxien headed the ball in his own net.

Gudja scored the winning goal during the additional time. De Barros fired a shot that was blocked by Rudy Briffa. Rebound fell for Miguel Antonio Jimenez who slotted the ball inside the net.

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Zachary Cassar, Miguel Attard, Aidan Jake Friggieri (James Brincat-70), Rundell Winchester (Peter Paul Sammut-80), Gabriel Mensah, Anderson De Barros, Miguel Antonio Jimenez, Hubert Vella, Llyewlyn Cremona (Carlos Santana-58), Juan Andres Bolanos

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Brandon Muscat, Manuel Murillo (Miguel Ciantar-45), Aleksa Andrejic, Gary Camilleri, Stiv Shaba (Ayrton Azzopardi-87), Marko Stanojevic, Nevin Portelli (Andres Tenorio-54), Petar Kanzurov, Daniel Zerafa

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Andrejic Aleksa (Tarxien Rainbows)