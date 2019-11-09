BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 0 – Birkirkara 2

Birkirkara are struggling to win points so far this season. The Stripes were coming from a disappointing result against Gudja and needed to get back on track.

However, they were up against a team who collected just two points in their previous five matches and thus were also eager to take something from this match.

Birkirkara made a good start to the match and were dominant during the first half. They also succeeded in taking the lead.

The Stripes lost a golden opportunity to forge ahead on the 14th minute. Caio Prado drilled a low cross in the direction of Tarabai who failed to hit the target in front of an open goal.

Santa Lucia hit back on the 23rd minute. Rei Tachikawa saw his shot from inside the penalty area sailing off target.

On the other end, it was Prado who tried his luck from distance, but his volley went high.

Birkirkara broke the deadlock on the 37th minute. Jamie Zerafa fouled Tarabai inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Tarabia himself stepped up and converted.

Prado nearly scored Birkirkara’s second goal on the 43rd minute. Ryan Caruana released the ball in the path of the Brazilian. However, Santa Lucia’s goalkeeper made up for his mistake as he showed good reflexes to deny him.

The second half lacked chances on goal. Birkirkara remained superior and managed to score again. Santa Lucia also tried to threaten the Stripes; however, they were finding it difficult to break their defence.

Birkirkara doubled their advantage on the 62nd minute. From a free-kick, Prado delivered the ball in the direction of Tarabai whose shot got a deflection off a defender and ended up inside the net.

Santa Lucia created a chance on goal on the 73rd minute. Following a corner, Carlos Riascos saw his header being saved by Andrew Hogg.

During the remaining minutes, Santa Lucia saw more of the ball, but Birkirkara remained composed as they took home a deserved win.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Kevin Pinheiro Correia (Nick Borg-45), Kevin Ante Rosero, Carlos Riascos Torres, Jacob Walker (Lee Galea-80), Daniel Agius, Jamie Zerafa (Jamie Magri Overend-66), Camilo Escobar, Rei Tachikawa, Wilkerson Gomes

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Matthew Guillaumier, Luis Edison Dos Santos, Maurizio Vella, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Henrique Caio Prado (Michael Mifsud-90), Oscar Matias Carniello (Kurt Zammit-87), Ryan Fenech, Isaac Ntow

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Edison Luis Dos Santos (Birkirkara)