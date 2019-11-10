BOV Premier League | Gzira United 0 – Sirens 1

Gzira started well and nearly forged ahead after 6 minutes. Jefferson de Assis served Juan Corbalan and the latter saw his effort stamping off the post.

Sirens hit back on the 11th minute. Wellington de Oliveira drilled a low shot that was parried by Justin Haber.

Haber was on the alert again 3 minutes later. Emmanuel Okoye fired a cross shot that was once again blocked by Haber.

Moments later, it was David Cassar who had to be on the alert in order to save Nikolai Muscat’s shot from a free-kick.

On the 38th minute, Okoye's shot forced a good save from Haber.

Gzira replied 5 minutes later. Hamed Kone’s delivery was met by Jefferson whose header was turned into a corner by Cassar.

Kone went close again for Gzira on the 59th minute. The Ivorian footballer fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area that was blocked by Cassar.

The post denied Gzira once again on the 69th minute. Jefferson played the ball in the direction of Arthur Henrique Oyama whose shot hit the woodwork.

However, Sirens scored the winning goal on the 75th minute. Okoye’s cross found Flavio Silva Cheveresan

who headed the ball past Haber.

Gzira tried to react, but found an organised defence in front of them.

The Maroons also finished the match with ten men since Kone was shown his second yellow card during the additional time.

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat, Rodolfo Soares, Juan Carlos Corbalan (46’ Andrew Cohen), Clfford Gatt Baldacchino, Hamed Kone, Amadou Samb, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Jefferson de Assis

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Wellington de Oliveira, Sergio Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Adrian Borg, Abdullahi Ige Adeshina (90+2’ Luke Sciberras), Romeu Pericles Romao, Romario Lucas Memezes, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Silva Cheveresan

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Emmanuel Okoye (Sirens)