BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Sirens 0

Birkirkara came into this match looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s defeat against Sliema.

However, their task was not an easy one as they were up against Sirens. The newly promoted team surprised everyone so far and are currently challenging alongside top teams.

The Stripes forged ahead after ten minutes. Isaac Ntow fired a shot that was blocked by David Cassar. Rebound fell for Federico Falcone who slotted the ball inside the net.

Birkirkara scored again on the 25th minute. Cain Attard’s effort took a deflection off a defender and stunned Cassar.

Following this result, Birkirkara will aim to regroup during the Christmas break in their attempt to have a much better second round. On the other hand, despite today’s defeat, Sirens are having a good season and will definitely aim to keep the pace with the top sides during the second part of the campaign.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Gaillaumier, Maurizio Vella, Johann Bezzina, Kurt Zammit, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Caio Prado, Oscar Carniello, Isaac Ntow

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Wellington de Oliveira, Sergio Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Adrian Borg, Ige Adesina, Yao Tagro, Lucas Menezes, Romeu Romao, Thiago Espindola de Paula

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Daniel Portelli