BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 0 – Balzan 3

Andrija Majdevac scored three goals during the second half as Balzan registered a 3-0 win over Santa Lucia.

warren_zammit
13 December 2019, 4:32pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Christine Borg
Santa Lucia are currently struggling in the Premier League and needed to take something from the match. They were coming from a 2-1 defeat against leaders Floriana.

Meanwhile, Balzan struggled to gain consistency so far. For them, this was a match which they had to win on order to boost their morale ahead of the Super Cup final. Jacques Scerri’s men were coming from a 1-1 draw against Hamrun Spartans.

Balzan broke the deadlock on the 49th minute. Uros Ljubomirac delivered the ball in the direction of Majdevac and the latter drilled a low shot past Ryan Caruana.

The score became 2-0 on the hour mark. Steve Pisani’s delivery from a corner was met by Majdevac who headed the ball home.

Balzan sealed the win on the 82nd minute. Alfred Effiong was fouled inside the penalty area by Luis Riascos and the referee ordered a penalty. Majdevac stepped up and completed his hat-trick by scoring from the eleven metres mark.

Following this result, Balzan will aim to win the Super Cup against Valletta. On the other end, Santa Lucia will need to work hard for the second part of the season if they are going to fight against relegation.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Mentz, Adam Magri, David Mendoza, Jamie Magri, Kevin Rosero, Luis Riascos, Farid Zuniga, Camilo Escobar, Lee Galea, Rei Tachikawa

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Aleksandar Kosoric, Steve Pisani, Michael Johnson, Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Stefan Dimic, Andrija Majdevac

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Cristopher Francalanza, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson



