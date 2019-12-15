BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Floriana 2

Floriana came into this match looking for another positive result. The Greens made a dream start to the Premier League and managed to occupy first place through-out the whole round.

On the other end, Sliema made a disastrous start to their campaign. They did recover and win some points. However, they still lie at the bottom half of the table and will need to work hard during the second round if they are to finish in a respectable position.

Floriana made a bright start to the match and forged ahead after just two minutes. Diego Venancio's delivery from a free-kick went into the path of Tiago Fonseca whose low shot gave Sliema’s goalkeeper no chance.

The Wanderers equalised early into the second half. Following a fast counter attack, Kurt Shaw delivered the ball towards John Mintoff who slotted it inside the net.

Potenza’s men hit back and scored the winning goal on the 69th minute. Kristian Keqi served Jan Busuttil and the latter managed to place the ball past Entonjo Elezaj.

During the remaining minutes, Sliema failed to level the score once again as Floriana held firm to end the first round unbeaten.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Entonjo Elezaj, Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Claudio Zappa (63-Mark Scerri), Juri Cisotti, Gareth Barone, Peter Xuereb, Edmond Agius, Claudio Pani, Goran Adamovic (73-Juan Gill Cruz), Jean Paul Farrugia (45-Alex Satariano)

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Moustapha Muhamadou Beye, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Brandon Paiber (85-Bradley Sciberras), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia, Alex Cini, Jan Busuttil (81-Clyde Borg), Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Jan Busuttil (Floriana)