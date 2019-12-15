BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 0 – Valletta 1

Valletta made a slow start to their campaign and struggled to gain consistency. However, the holders regrouped and registered a number of positive results. The Citizens were coming from a 1-1 draw against Hibernians.

Hamrun also struggled to gain consistency. The Spartans are chasing a place in the preliminary stage of the Europa League. Although this is still possible, Hamrun will need to improve since they are currently seventh in the table. Hamrun shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Balzan during their previous match.

Valletta scored the all-important goal on the brink of half-time. Enmy Pena Beltre’s delivery was met by Mario Fontanella who headed past Hamrun’s custodian.

Following this result, Valletta are second in the table on level points with Gzira United.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Alessio Capitelli, Triston Caruana, Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares, Wilfried Domoraud, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Darren Borg (57′ Ryan Darmanin), Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Mattia Cinquini

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Jonathan Caruana, Steve Borg, Matteo Piciollo (66′ Kyrian Nwoko), Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Irakli Dzaria, Mario Fontanella (88′ Nicholas Pulis), Kevin Tulimieri (66′ Shawn Dimech)

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Valletta)