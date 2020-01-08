BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Gudja United 0

Mosta came into this match looking to bounce back from a series of negative results. Mark Miller’s side suffered four consecutive defeats in their previous four Premier League matches.

On the other end, Gudja registered a number of positive results in their recent matches that enabled them to climb momentarily outside of the danger zone. In fact, their last defeat prior to this match dates back to the 26th of October.

Mosta scored the winning goal of the match on the 27th minute. Dexter Xuereb’s cross from the right stunned Jonathan Debono and ended up inside the net.

Gudja tried to react, but could not find a way past Mosta’s defence as they managed to hold on to their narrow lead.

Following this result, Mosta breathed a sigh of relief as they climbed ninth in the table ahead of Gudja and Sliema Wanderers.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Luiz Soares Pedro, Gabriel Aquilina, Weverton Souza, Duane Bonnici, Dexter Xuereb, Tyrone Farrugia, David Brown, Matias Muchardi, Zachary Brincat, Christ Ememe

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Jonathan Bondin, Zack Cassar, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Rundell Winchester, Llywelyn Cremona, James Brincat, Anderson De Barros, Miguel Jimenez, Juan Andres Bolanos, Allan Miranda

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Dexter Xuereb (Mosta)