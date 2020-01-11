BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 2 – Valletta 2

Santa Lucia made a great start to their campaign with a win over Valletta. However, they struggled a lot in recent matches and find themselves sitting second from bottom.

Valletta lost their first match of the season against this week’s opponents. However, their form got better during recent weeks and came into this match just six points behind leaders Floriana.

Santa Lucia broke the deadlock after twenty-two minutes. Following a corner from the right, Kyrian Nwoko headed the ball into his own net.

The newly promoted team doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half. Henry Bonello fouled Diego Segura inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Camillo Escobar stepped up and converted.

Valletta pulled one back two minutes later. Following a defensive mistake by Bohrer, Bojan Kaljevic slotted the ball inside the net.

Darren Abdilla’s side were reduced to ten men on the 64th minute as Steve Borg was shown his second yellow card following a foul on Ryan Caruana.

Valletta rescued a point three minutes from time. Jamie Zerafa handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Mario Fontanella took charge of the spot kick and made no mistake.

Santa Lucia also had a player sent off during the additional time. Jackson Mendoza was also shown his second yellow card.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Mentz, Kevin Pinheiro, Jackson Mendoza, Diego Mosquera, Kevin Ante Rosero, Jacob Walker, Jamie Zerafa, Camilo Escobar, Lee Galea, Rei Tachikawa

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Jonathan Caruana, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Triston Caruana, Miguel Angel Alba, Mario Fontanella, Kyrian Nwoko

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Cristopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Camilo Escobar (Santa Lucia)