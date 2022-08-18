Mayors no longer want ‘dangerous’ Mdina Grand Prix around their towns

The local councils of Mdina, Rabat and Imtarfa have come out against the Mdina Grand Prix being organised in the vicinity of their localities.

“While in principle they have nothing against the activity itself and/or the organisers, the Councils unanimously agreed that in view of the severe inconvenience to residents and the serious danger resulting from the severe congestion arising during the Mdina Gran Prix, this activity should be organised out elsewhere,” a statement read.

The classic car grand prix was started back in October 2007, when French entrepreneur and classic car enthusiast Thierry Giovannoni organised Malta’s first ever Classic Car Grand Prix on the ring road of Valletta.

In April 2009 enthusiasts brought together by this event set up the Valletta Grand Prix Foundation to carry on what Giovannoni had started. In 2011 the Malta Classic was transferred to its current home in Mdina, where it celebrates vintage style and speed against the historic backdrop.

This year’s Mdina Grand Prix is planned between the 13 and the 16 October.

In their statement, the councils called on concerned authorities to take any action necessary to find an alternative location for this activity.

“Should no arrangement be made, the three councils reserve the right to take any further actions which protect the interests of their residents,” they said.