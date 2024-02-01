menu

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for 2025 Formula 1 season: reports

karl_azzopardi
1 February 2024, 12:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, according to reports.

Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes is due to expire at the end of 2025 but he will depart the team after this season and replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is the most successful driver in F1 history with 103 wins and 104 pole positions. Michael Schumacher is the only other driver with seven world titles.

Charles Leclerc signed a new contract with Ferrari last week and will be Hamilton's team-mate at Ferrari from next year.

Hamilton, who has not won a race since December 2021, joined Mercedes in 2013 from McLaren and has won six world titles with the team.

He was linked to Ferrari for this year but signed a new two-year contract last summer, along with Mercedes team-mate George Russell, to stay until the end of 2025.

