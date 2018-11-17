VOOMQUEST holds Enemed V2 Powerboat Championship 2018 Awards Night & Gala Dinner

Approximately one hundred guests attended the VOOMQUEST Enemed Annual Awards Night held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana on Friday.

Based in Malta, VOOMQUEST delivers multiple powerboating events each year attracting boat owners, pilot racers, host venues, fans of high octane motorsport and the general public, creating unforgettable moments at sea.

The V2 Class Racing is a brand new single class championship made up entirely of identical Chaudron Malta 27’ boats, the SVR-27 design. The 27 foot powerboat weighs 1400 kilos and reaches a top speed of 85 miles per hour. The powerboat was built on the design of 5-times UIM World Champion and founder of VOOMQUEST, Aaron Ciantar.

A reception was held, followed by a Gala Dinner. In his welcome speech, VOOMQUEST founder and CEO, Aaron Ciantar gave an exciting peek into the future of the sport. “The future for the VOOMQUEST Enemed V2 Powerboat Championship is looking bright and the coming season will see most likely 10 teams from 4 different countries all competing for the World Title, spread over 5 events, three in Malta and two abroad. We intend to up the game and show the world what we are capable of, so prepare yourself for this journey” said Mr Ciantar.

Also present for the dinner were Hon. Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Sports and Voluntary Organisations, Mr. Kevin Chircop, Executive Chairman Enemed and Mr. Jean-Marie Van Lancker, President Offshore Commissioner from the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM).

During his brief speech, Hon. Grima said “We have to use all our talent, all our resources in order to ensure that sports has the right place in our society. I believe that people like Mr Ciantar and the organisers of this event, have the vision and the talent in order to ensure that sports continues to take a central and important role in our country.”

Concluding, Dr Grima stated that it is time to become serious and professional in all sport-related activities.

Enemed’s Executive Chairman Kevin Chricop said: “We are very proud to have been the main sponsors behind this event and this relationship will continue in the future as both our brands stand for quality, performance and professionalism.”

“This year has been a fantastic year! This is a great moment and this is only a stepping stone to something bigger, that most of us here don’t even realise as yet, but we will” Mr Chircop concluded.

The dinner came to an end with an Awards Ceremony, during which trophies were presented to the top three qualifiers of the VOOMQUEST Enemed V2 Powerboat Championship 2018: Team Marine Diffusion placing 1st followed by Team Cutting Edge and Team Atomic & Grey who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.

“We are proud to welcome this championship into our fold,” Van Lancker said. “During the last couple of months I have met pilots from all over the world, and they are all following what you are doing.”

Follow the VOOMQUEST Facebook Page for further updates: facebook.com/VOOMQUEST