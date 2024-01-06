Looking forward 2024: Can Malta get a medal at the Paris Olympics?

Malta’s triumph in the Games of the Small States of Europe in 2023 saw the country collect a record haul of medals.

For the first time in the games’ history, Malta topped to the table with a record-breaking 97 medals, including 38 gold medals across all sporting disciplines.

The success against Europe’s fellow minnow countries is, however, unlikely to be repeated at the Paris Olympics next summer.

Malta has competed in 17 summer Olympic Games and three winter Olympic Games and no Maltese competitor has ever won an Olympic medal. Shooter William Chetcuti came the closest, in relative terms.

Chetcuti missed the Double Trap Shooting final in 2004, 2008 and 2012 by a relatively slim margin. In 2004 and 2008, Chetcuti was tied for 6th (the required placing to enter the final) but lost a tie breaker.

For nations with a limited talent pool to work with, qualifying for the sporting gala is tough, and reaching the podium even more of a long shot.

Malta’s small size is its main weakness but even San Marino, with a population of around 30,000, has achieved the distinction of being the smallest country to win an Olympic medal. Size ought not to be a decisive factor, after all.

With athletes spurred on by their successes in the GSSEs, maybe the country is a step closer to hearing the Maltese anthem played on the podium in Paris in 2024.

Sporting events in 2024

Olympics • Paris • 26 July – 11 August

Paralympics • Paris • 28 August – 8 September

Football • UEFA Euro 2024 • Germany • 14 June – 14 July

Football • UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers • 3 April – 3 December

Football • UEFA Champions League new format • Starts summer 2024

Sailing • America’s Cup • Barcellona, Spain • 22 August – 20 October