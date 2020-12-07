Ta' Qali basketball pavilion made more accessible and can now seat 1,000

The basketball pavilion at Ta’ Qali can now seat 1,000 spectators and is more accessible for people with disabilities, Sport Malta CEO Mark Cutajar said.

Cutajar was speaking during the inauguration of the second phase of the €1 million investment in the complex. The investment will set the standard for inclusion and accessibility practices, he added.

The second phase included the demolition of the surrounding internal structures, which increased the capacity of spectators to 1,000 and also increased accessibility for people with disabilities.

The first phase included improvements to the original steel structure and the buildings from the outside.

Attending the inauguration Prime Minister Robert Abela said that it was important to nurture the value of sport in children.

He said he was impressed by the accessibility of the arena for people with a disability who visit the place as spectators, but especially for those with a disability who wish to practice sport.

Abela said the government is moving forward with the concept of commercialisation of sport, not just on paper but also in practice.

Sports Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima said that the investment means that Malta can now host international basketball events.