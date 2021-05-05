[WATCH] Malta BOV ePremier League enters final stages

Malta BOV ePremier League enters final stages

The Malta BOV ePremier League has entered into the final stages of the competition.

The competition, which started off last December, saw 300 FIFA 21 players applying to compete, with 32 qualifying for the next round.

Players compete using their own FIFA Ultimate Team. All matches are streamed live on social media.

Following a Swiss-system tournament, the top 16 teams then advance to the offline qualifiers while representing a Malta Premier League team. A Swiss-system tournament is a non-eliminating tournament format that features a fixed number of rounds per competition.

After the offline tournament group stages are played, the competition then enters into the knockout stages.

The winner and runner up of the competition will have the opportunity to compete in the EA Sports Global Series, which leads to the FIFA eWorld Cup. World Cup winners are handed a cash prize of around $250,000.

MFA Esports Project Manager Kurt Bonnici said that the sector has continued to grow throughout the years, and Malta has the chance to cement its position as one of the leading countries in the sport.

“We have quality players who have the talent to make it as professional players in the sport,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, MFA President Bjorn Vassallo said the association would continue working towards improving and professionalising the sport.