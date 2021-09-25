Siġġiewi gets in on the Regatta with its first rowing boat from Marsa

The Siġġiewi Rowing Club has acquired its first ‘traditional regatta’ Tal-Medalji boat from the Marsa Regatta Club, to start competing in the annual Regatta contests.

The S1331 – Providenza was blessed by the parish priest of Siġġiewi, Fr Josef Mifsud, in the presence of mayor Dominic Grech, Dar tal-Providenza director Fr Martin Micallef, rowers affiliated with Siġġiewi Rowing Club and members of the two committees, including Marsa president Ramon Gusman.

It was launched and rowed for the first time in its new colours, orange, the mix of the Siġġiewi traditional colours red and yellow, by Gilbert Grech, Mark Schembri, Lino Fabri and Prof. Joseph Grima, the club president.

Grima, a professor of chemistry at the University of Malta, said the name ‘Providenza’ was chosen in view of the fact that “Siġġiewi” and “Providenza” are very closely intertwined, referencing the much-treasured fields surrounding Siġġiewi; as well as the championing of para-rowing, or rowing for physically impaired individuals, also a reminder of the strong bond between the locality and the disabled residents of Dar tal-Providenza.

“It is hoped that this new boat will permit the club athletes to further appreciate the beauty of nature, sport, and the maritime environment,” Grima said, thanking those who had contributed to make this dream of many come true. “The support received from rowing community, particularly Marsa Regatta Club and its Committee, who hosted us and helped us in these critical first months, will never be forgotten.”