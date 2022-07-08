Volunteers needed for Malta 2023 small nations games

If you are over 17 with clean police conduct and possess good customer relations skills, consider joining the team of volunteers for next year’s small nations games.

The Malta Olympic Committee and Sport Malta, a government agency, unveiled the volunteer programme on Friday.

The organising committee is urging individuals willing to support these games to apply for the programme.

The Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE), hosted every two years, will be held in Malta next year between 28 May and 4 June. The games will bring together athletes from Malta, Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro and San Marino.

The games are expected to attract contingents of over 1,000 athletes, coaches, officials, head of delegations and VIPs. Athletes will be competing in 10 different sports including athletics, basketball, judo, rugby sevens, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis and tennis.

Malta has already hosted the games twice – in 1993 and 2003.

MOC Vice President and Chef de Mission for the Malta 2023 games, Paul Sultana said there was a need for a strong pool of volunteers, who will be contributing to a positive experience for the athletes and officials in 11 venues.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima said substantial preparations are being made for this sporting event. “Today we are taking another step by making this call for all those who wish to participate as volunteers… We are involving everyone in this organisation because we want it to be an experience that not only our athletes enjoy, but also the people in general,” Grima said.

Anybody wishing to register as a volunteer can apply by accessing the MOC website.