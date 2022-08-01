Judoka Katryna Esposito wins bronze, and Malta's first medal, at Commonwealth Games

Katryna Esposito took home Malta's first medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, securing a bronze medal in the -48kg category.

Esposito placed third in her category after beating Mauritius judoka Priscilla Morand in her first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Her first match on Monday morning was against England's Amy Platten, who won the match with a final score of 10-0.

Esposito went on to win against Wales udoka Ashleigh Anne Barnikel, and eventually secured her victory against Morand.

Meanwhile, Maltese weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens competed in the women's 64kg and finished in sixth place among 12 competing athletes.

Zammit Stevens lifted 83kg in the snatch event and a total 103kg in the clean and jerk event, achieving a total 186kg. The event was eventually won by Canadian lifter Maude Charron.