National record for women’s 4x100m relay team in Birmingham

The women’s national 4x100m relay team established a new national record, during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The team composed of Claire Azzopardi, Janet Richard, Carla Scicluna and Charlotte Wingfield clocked a time of 45.59s, beating the previous record of 45.80s

Despite the record, the Maltese team did not manage to qualify for the next round.

In wrestling Gary Giordimaina, competing in the Men’s Freestyle 57kgs, won his first match against Australian Justin Holland with a score of 8-4. He went to compete in the quarterfinal against Canadian Darthe Capellan, however losing 12-2.

Capellan's loss against Nigerian Ebikewenimo Welson meant that Giordimana would not make it to the repechage round.

Team Malta’s commitments come to an end on Sunday, with the Cycling Road Race, in which Malta will be represented by Aidan Buttigieg.