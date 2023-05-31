GSSE 2023: Malta bags nine gold medals in second day

Malta bagged nine gold medals on the second day of the Games of the Small States of Europe, a step up from the six gold medals won in the last games in 2019.

Katryna Esposita bagged Malta's first gold medal on Tuesday in the 48kg category. Jared Micallef and Gina Mcnamara secured the second and third gold medals in the 800 metres sprint events.

Peppijna Dalli won a fourth gold medal in the women's pole vault and Claire Azzopardi brought the tally to five in the long jump.

Colette Sultana continued the gold rush in squash, as Jordan Gusman won the 10,000m race. Lisa Marie Bezzina went on to win the women's 10,000m race.

The ninth gold medal was secured by the Malta free swimming team in the 4x100m swim. The team included Matthew Galea, Raoul Stafrace, Rudi Spiteri and Kyle Micallef.