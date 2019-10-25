[WATCH] Pro Evolution Soccer gamer creates entire Malta Premier League team patch

Maltese gamers and football fanatics will now have the opportunity to play their favourite local teams on the popular video game Pro Evolution Soccer.

Glenn Mizzi, a local gamer, took it upon himself to design and programme a patch for the critically acclaimed game, also known as PES.

While Malta's national team was already amongst the list of official squads in the 2020 version of PES, released in September, Mizzi's unofficial patch adds Maltese Premier League teams and players to the game.

The endeavour, which took Mizzi around a month to complete, saw him designing the facial characteristics and jerseys of Maltese football’s top tier players and clubs.

Asked how the idea came to be, Mizzi told MaltaToday that he enjoyed editing and coding, and what initially was something to pass the time developed into a full-fledged project.

The inclusion of the national team in PES2020 follows an agreement between the game’s creators Konami Digital Entertainment and UEFA, ahead of next year’s European Cup competition, which will be happening between April and June.

The agreement between UEFA and Konami will also include an Esports tournament, which will see gamers from all over Europe competing with their national team.

The patch and instructions to install it, can be downloaded from Mizzi’s Facebook page, and will be available for PC and Playstation 4 gamers.