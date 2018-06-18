[WATCH] Will England beat Tunisia in its first game this World Cup?
MaltaToday asks how people think England's game against Tunisia will go down tonight
[WATCH] Will England beat Tunisia in its first game this World Cup?
Following the past days' World Cup upsets, with world champions Germany defeated by underdogs Mexico, and football giants Brazil only managing a draw with Switzlerland, we took to the streets to see how people thought Enland will fare in tonight's match against Tunisia.
For all the latest World Cup 2018 news and match results, check out MaltaToday's World Cup page.
More in World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018