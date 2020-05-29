Hilton Malta appoints new general manager

Richard Cuello has been appointed as the Hilton Malta's Cluster General Manager as of February 2020, alongside Hilton Evian les Bains (France).

Cuello brings with him 30 years of experience within the hospitality industry. Starting at the Hilton Barcelona in various roles, he moved to Director of Operations. Following his MBA, he took over his first role as General Manager in Istanbul, moving some years later to France where his roles ranged from Hotel General Manager to his latest position as Area General Manager for France.

His extensive experience acquired throughout his career, offers a wealth of knowledge to his new appointment at Hilton Malta.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to manage such a landmark hotel on the island as well as the talented team that makes it so exceptional.

Following just a few days of my arrival in Malta, some critical decisions had to be taken rapidly – namely; the decision for our hotel to remain partially open and honour our long terms guests throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, thus rapidly placing hygiene measures in place to guarantee the highest level of safety for our Guests and Team Members.

It has not been easy, but during the last few weeks we have learned how to maintain social distancing while maintaining the warmth of hospitality. A communication tool was set up to maintain close contact with our Team Members, who suddenly, found themselves displaced from their place of work.

‘We’ll come back stronger’ became our internal slogan, firstly starting off as an internal campaign compiling over 70 projects aimed at helping us continue developing our product and service. This slogan also became a source of hope and positivity for our Team.

The idea was to use the opportunity of this special period to keep our team connected and develop new ideas for the future. It takes many years to build a winning team, keeping & continue developing the talent, will make the difference in the years to come.

As from today, we have added to our accommodation proposal, part of our food & beverage offering as well as our outdoor pool, following an extensive safety and certification process. We have introduced all-encompassing safety measures which start with a guest’s arrival at the hotel and right through their entire stay, by using the experience from these past months.

This, we believe, is the right balance between re-welcoming tourists to Malta, the safety of the population and sustaining our economy,” said Cuello.

About Hilton Malta

Hilton Malta, owned by Tumas Group and managed by Hilton Worldwide, has been welcoming guests since 1968 and has been the island’s go to luxury hotel by the water’s edge for many years. 413 well-appointed bedrooms, 19 meeting rooms, various Restaurants, Bars and Fitness facilities all set in beautiful grounds overlooking the marina and open seaviews.

Hilton Malta is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Hilton Malta is located at Portomaso, St Julian’s. For reservations, contact Hilton Malta on [email protected] or call +356 21383383.

For more information on Hilton Malta, visit hiltonmalta.com. For more news on Hilton Hotels & Resorts visit https://newsroom.hilton.com/