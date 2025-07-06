It’s time to weed out the rogue recruiters giving Malta a bad name | Fabio Muscat
Only by rooting out the cowboys can we ensure Malta is a destination of fairness, dignity, and lawful opportunity.
Fabio Muscat is president of the Association for Temping Agencies (AFTA)
The recent MaltaToday article, Lives Shattered On The Altar Of Greed: A Glimpse Into Malta’s Slave Labour, highlighting the exploitation of third-country nationals (TCNs) is a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities many foreign workers face in Malta.
Such abuse is abhorrent and does not represent the values of the majority of employers or licensed recruitment agencies operating within the law. Rather, it stems from a rogue minority of unlicensed agents and cowboy operators who exploit legal loopholes and thrive in the shadows of a system still catching up.
These individuals and companies have built a business model on deception, extortion, and false promises. Several of them are already facing legal proceedings or have been convicted in court.
Yet too often, their actions taint an entire industry of legitimate recruiters and employers who abide by the rules, follow the licensing framework, and go through intense bureaucratic procedures to legally recruit essential workers for Malta’s economy.
From hospitality and construction to logistics and healthcare, hundreds of Maltese employers are actively and lawfully seeking to recruit non-EU nationals. These workers are not only wanted—they are needed. And they deserve the protection and dignity afforded by a properly regulated system.
In recent months, the government has taken important steps by introducing a mandatory licensing framework for recruitment agencies. AFTA welcomed and actively supported these reforms. But enforcement is key. A licence is only as effective as the system that monitors and backs it.
The practice of luring migrants to Malta with false job offers, only to extort thousands of euros from them or leave them stranded upon arrival, is unethical and criminal. Every case must be investigated, and those responsible must face heavy penalties, including substantial fines and criminal prosecution.
At the same time, workers must be encouraged and empowered to report abuse. No victim should suffer in silence. This is where civil society, NGOs, and industry associations, including AFTA, must come together to ensure that support structures exist and are accessible.
AFTA also supports additional reforms. Individuals who are in Malta to work should not be prohibited from doing so while they await the outcome of an appeal. This current system is unfair on victims of abuse and counterproductive for Malta. It makes no sense to import new workers when thousands already on the island are stuck in legal limbo, unable to work, contribute, or support themselves.
Prevention is equally important. We urge prospective workers to verify the credentials of agents and employers before accepting a job, and to make sure they are not paying over and above fees for permits or visas. The new licensing regime makes it clear—no agency is allowed to charge illegal fees or misrepresent job conditions. Awareness is the first line of defence.
At AFTA, we remain fully committed to supporting individuals who have been misled or exploited. We provide guidance and help connect workers to licensed, ethical employment opportunities. Our members abide by Malta’s regulatory frameworks and play a vital role in supporting the nation’s labour market responsibly.
Ultimately, the solution lies in collaboration. Together with government, enforcement agencies, NGOs, unions, media and civil society, we must dismantle the networks of abuse, hold bad actors accountable, and restore confidence in a system that should protect everyone, employers and workers alike.
Only by rooting out the cowboys can we ensure Malta is a destination of fairness, dignity, and lawful opportunity.