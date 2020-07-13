UBET enhances games portfolio by introducing e-soccer

Maltco Lotteries announced the launch of E-Soccer betting, enriching its UBET sportsbook with one of the world’s fastest growing virtual spectator sports.

E-Soccer will be available across Maltco Lotteries’ retail network, offering top-notch responsible entertainment.

The announcement comes shortly after the re-opening of the National Lottery operator network, following the shut down due to COVID-19.

Through UBET’s E-Soccer, Maltco Lotteries will offer players the opportunity to bet on some of the world’s most popular electronic football leagues of FIFA20, powered by Sportradar. E-Soccer is a groundbreaking sport, in which authentic players and their respective teams compete for top prizes, at the world’s major sports tournaments.

“Maltco Lotteries is always seeking to innovate and differentiate its offering by introducing new games in Malta. Intralot has been instrumental in our company’s wide modernisation, by providing us with next-generation solutions,” said Vasileios Kasiotakis, Maltco Lotteries’ CEO.

“As pioneers of betting in Malta and having established UBET as a leading and trusted brand, it was only natural for Maltco Lotteries to take the next step and expand its sports offering, with electronic leagues. Our aim is to offer E-Soccer players a comprehensive betting option, which features a simple participation method, and responsibly enhance their player experience.”

Intralot Group CEO, Chris Dimitriadis said: “We are proud to see Maltco Lotteries at the forefront of retail transformation, elevating the digital experience of players. Intralot has built upon a broad portfolio of next generation solutions and operational expertise across verticals, that enable lottery and gaming operators to forge new opportunities in unprecedented times and drive growth.”

E-Soccer betting is available daily from Maltco Lotteries’ fully operational POS network, which has implemented social distancing measures, offering a safe environment. Players can choose this environment, among a vast portfolio of entertaining games, specifically designed to comply with responsible gaming principles.

For more information about E-Soccer, players are encouraged to visit their website here, or their social media pages. Call Maltco Lotteries’ helpline on +356 2388 3333, Monday to Sunday, between 6am and 8pm.

About Maltco Lotteries

Maltco Lotteries, a modern and dynamic company established in 2003, holds the latest Licence and Concession to operate the National Lottery of Malta awarded in 2012. Maltco Lotteries provides high-quality, innovative, and entertaining games (including lotteries, sports-betting, fast games and instant games) under the auspices of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The company’s POS network offers a friendly, secure and entertaining gaming environment, in which players can enjoy their favourite games, assisted by the highly-trained Maltco Lotteries Agents’ client service.

Maltco Lotteries has leveraged INTRALOT’s innovative technology and advanced services, ensuring security, trustworthiness, transparency, and a superior gaming experience. Certified under the Responsible Gaming, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and Security Control (WLA SCS) standards by the European Lotteries and the World Lottery Association, Maltco Lotteries provides a responsible and secure retail network, the largest one in Malta and Gozo, maintaining the leading position in the market. Maltco Lotteries has an exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility track record, consistently supporting the Governmental Good Causes Fund and numerous Maltese charitable causes, as well as sponsoring local sports and athletes, contributing to Malta’s culture and community well-being.

About Intralot

INTRALOT, a publicly listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 44 regulated jurisdictions worldwide. With a global workforce of approximately 3,800 employees in 2019, INTRALOT is committed to redefine innovation and quality of services in the lottery and gaming sector, while supporting operators in raising funds for good causes. Uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art technology across geographies, the company has developed an ecosystem of unified solutions across verticals enabling the digital transformation of gaming operators and offering players an unparalleled gaming experience. INTRALOT has been awarded the prestigious Responsible Gaming Framework certification by the World Lottery Association and is certified under the WLA Security Control Standard. For more information, please visit www.intralot.com.