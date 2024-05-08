President: Courts, judiciary must be allowed to work in a serene atmosphere

President Myriam Spiteri Debono says the courts and judiciary must be allowed to exercise their functions in a “serene atmosphere”, amid rising tensions over the Vitals inquiry.

In a rare statement from the Office of the President, Spiteri Debono warned that “prudence has to be exercised in the choice of words spoke” and that hot emotions should not “rule our heads”.

“The exercise of prudence is of utmost importance; it is necessary that situations are given time to develop,” the statement reads.

Spiteri Debono also insisted that the law provides remedies in cases where individuals feel subjected to prejudice. “Legal remedies also exist if legal processes are in some way vitiated.”

“The present situations essentially require that all institutions, but particularly the courts and the judiciary, can exercise their functions in a serene atmosphere. A calm and serene atmosphere is beneficial to all parties involved, or somehow involved.”

Her statement comes at a time of rising tensions over the Vitals inquiry, which will see former prime minister Joseph Muscat charged with corruption, money laundering and bribery.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been highly critical of the magistrate that conducted the inquiry, accusing her of using the inquiry’s conclusion to “interfere in the political timeline”.

Abela’s comments have been condemned by journalists, NGOs and students.