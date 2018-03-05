IoD Chairman announces Prime Minister as keynote speaker at the IoD Open House 2018

Institute of Directors Malta (IoD) Chairman James J. Satariano has announced that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be a leading keynote on the main stage during the opening morning of IoD Open House 2018 on March 12 to explore a European response to Brexit, and in his capacity as the political leader of one of the 27 member states poised to vote on the final deal.

The speech has been facilitated by longstanding IoD Malta member Joseph Zammit Tabona, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Investment Promotion and Chair of the Malta-UK Business Promotion Taskforce. Mr. Zammit Tabona was formerly Malta's High Commissioner to the UK, amongst many distinguished posts.

IoD Open House 2018 is an annual convention taking place on12-14 March 2018 for the first time ever at the IoD's historic home at 116 Pall Mall, London. IoD UK is host to a three-day business festival, allowing directors to network and immerse in all matters facing leadership today. Through keynotes, debates, panel discussions and interactive workshops, IoD Open House 2018 explores truly global business, the importance of connectedness and opportunities surrounding diversity and inclusion.

Other speakers include Baroness Karren Brady, CBE, Vice-Chairman of West Ham United Football Club and recognised as the first woman in English football. She was Managing Director of Birmingham City from 1993 until 2009 and, during that time, turned the club’s fortunes around; Mike Flewitt, CEO McLaren Automotive, Gemma Godfrey founder and CEO of Moola, Lucie Greene, Worldwide Director of the Innovation Group at J. Walter Thompson, Lindsay Herbert, Digital Transformation Leader at IBM, Josh Graff, VP EMEA at LinkedIn and Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt, Chairman of The Open Data Institute, amongst a raft of top international speakers lined-up for the 3 days of the event.

Satariano said, "I am delighted that Joseph Zammit Tabona was able to facilitate the Prime Minister's participation as a keynote speaker and I look forward immensely to hearing that speech, Brexit is one of the most important European issues in many years. IoD Malta has held Brexit events since 2016. As our economy grows and becomes more international this is exactly the kind of quality international business exposure our country needs."