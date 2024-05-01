Left-wing NGOs launch workers’ rights campaign

Moviment Graffitti, Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar, and Solidarjetà have launched a campaign calling for improved workers’ rights and a just economy.

The NGOs presented a campaign document with seven demands for justice during a press conference near the Manwel Dimech monument in Castille Square.

“Malta’s ever-growing economy now depends significantly on cheap foreign labour, with wages remaining low and exploitation increasing. Moreover, administrative measures imposed by Government leave many migrant workers dependant on their employers and unable to fight exploitation,” Moviment Graffitti said in a press statement.

The demands include an increase in the minimum wage towards a living income, work-life balance measures such as a shorter working week, increased workers’ participation in decision-making, and a revision of Malta’s employment laws to address new, exploitative realities.

The organisations also want at least one public entity responsible for following up reports of workers’ abuse, the removal of administrative measures breed exploitation of migrant workers, and binding regulations on the prices of rent and basic necessities.

The campaign aims to continuously highlight these issues while fighting for the rights and dignity of workers.

Other organisations endorsing this campaign are: Aditus Foundation, Betapsi, Blue Door Education, Dance Beyond Borders, Earth Systems Association, Jesuit Refugee Service – Malta, Justice and Peace Commission, Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ, Kunsill Studenti Universitarji, Young Progressive Beings, Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara.