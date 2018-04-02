FeedConstruct attends SportsPro Live

BetConstruct’s sub-brand FeedConstruct will be presenting its Friendship platform at SportsPro Live.

With its enhanced data feed solutions introduced at SportelAsia in Singapore, FeedConstruct travels to London, UK, to attend SportsPro Live on April 11 - 12. The event will provide an opportunity to present innovative solutions focused on technology and sports business, meet the peers and network.

Taking advantage of that opportunity, FeedConstruct will present Friendship platform, an exclusive offer for federations and digital content providers allowing them to deliver sport content to 300+ operators, decide the price per video and the access for regions. Keeping the connection between content providers and their buyers at heart of our offer, Friendship platform turns videos into a successful business.